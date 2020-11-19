Canton Warns Residents of COVID-19 Mail Fraud

The town of Canton and police officials are warning residents to be careful of COVID-19 mail fraud.

Police said a Canton resident reported a fraudulent document they received in the mail.

The document claims to be from the Administrative Offices in the Town of Canton, however, officials said the town did not send it.

Canton police said similar solicitations have been received in other towns.

Officials are reminding all residents "to be vigilant and to be aware of possible scams and fraud during these difficult times."