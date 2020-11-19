Canton

Canton Warns Residents of COVID-19 Mail Fraud

Canton Police

The town of Canton and police officials are warning residents to be careful of COVID-19 mail fraud.

Police said a Canton resident reported a fraudulent document they received in the mail.

The document claims to be from the Administrative Offices in the Town of Canton, however, officials said the town did not send it.

Canton police said similar solicitations have been received in other towns.

Officials are reminding all residents "to be vigilant and to be aware of possible scams and fraud during these difficult times."

This article tagged under:

Cantonfraudcanton policemail fraud
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us