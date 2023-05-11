Car Brings Down Pole, Wires in East Windsor

A road in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor remains closed at this time after a car brought down a pole and wires Thursday afternoon.

The Broad Brook Fire Department said they're at the scene and expect Broad Brook Road to remain closed for an extended period of time.

The road is closed between Main Street and Melrose Road, according to fire officials.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. Firefighters said the driver was still in the car when they got to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.