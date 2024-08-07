Car carrier catches fire on Route 15 in Wethersfield

There were no injuries reported after a car carrier caught fire on the Wilbur Cross Highway, according to the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department.

In a social media post, fire officials say a break problem caused a fire to ignite, leading to all four vehicles on the trailer also catching fire.

It happened Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the southbound lane of Route 5, as the fire department said it occurred near the Ridge Road overpass.

All lanes have since reopened.