Wethersfield

Car carrier catches fire on Route 15 in Wethersfield

By Bryan Mercer

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department

There were no injuries reported after a car carrier caught fire on the Wilbur Cross Highway, according to the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In a social media post, fire officials say a break problem caused a fire to ignite, leading to all four vehicles on the trailer also catching fire.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It happened Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the southbound lane of Route 5, as the fire department said it occurred near the Ridge Road overpass.

All lanes have since reopened.

Lee Giacopassi

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us