Litchfield

Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield

East Litchfield Fire Co.

Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield.

Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area.

The building inspector responded to the scene and is investigating.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Litchfield
