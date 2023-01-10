Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield

Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield.

Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area.

The building inspector responded to the scene and is investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.