Car Crashes Into Parked Vehicle, Pushes It Into Occupied Restaurant in Norwich

A driver crashed into a parked car and pushed it into a restaurant that was full of customers in Norwich Friday night, according to authorities.

Norwich Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat Curtin told NBC Connecticut that a vehicle driving on West Thames Street hit an unoccupied car, pushing it into Love Thai by Thai at about 7:50 p.m.

The restaurant, located at 278 West Thames St., had customers dining inside when the crash happened.

Some of the people inside the restaurant sustained minor injuries. The driver was also injured, according to Curtin.

NBC Connecticut A car crashed into a Thai restaurant in Norwich Friday night.

Part of the road remains closed off as crews work to remove the car and stabilize the building. The fire department said they expect it'll remain closed for another hour or two.

It's unknown whether or not the driver was charged. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.