Cromwell

Video captures car flip over on Route 9 in wild crash

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A BMW flipped over on the side of Route 9 in Cromwell on Tuesday afternoon and the 18-year-old driver told police he was going about 80 miles an hour and had to change lanes after a driver merged into his lane, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 9 South in Cromwell at 4:49 p.m. and it was captured on video.

The Glastonbury teen was driving a 2018 BMW M4 and told state police that a white BMW merged into his lane, so he had to quickly pull into the left lane.

Then he lost control and his car, went off the road then flipped over, according to state police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The teen did not report any injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The teen was charged with speeding and failure to maintain lane.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us