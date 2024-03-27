Video captures car flip over on Route 9 in wild crash

A BMW flipped over on the side of Route 9 in Cromwell on Tuesday afternoon and the 18-year-old driver told police he was going about 80 miles an hour and had to change lanes after a driver merged into his lane, according to state police.

The crash happened on Route 9 South in Cromwell at 4:49 p.m. and it was captured on video.

The Glastonbury teen was driving a 2018 BMW M4 and told state police that a white BMW merged into his lane, so he had to quickly pull into the left lane.

Then he lost control and his car, went off the road then flipped over, according to state police.

The teen did not report any injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The teen was charged with speeding and failure to maintain lane.