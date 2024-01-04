Car stolen with dog inside in Plainville

Police are looking for your help finding a car that was stolen with a puppy inside of it in Plainville Thursday night.
The police department said the car was stolen from West Main Pizza on East Main Street at about 8:30 p.m.
Anyone who sees the above pictured dog is asked to call police at 860-747-1616.
