stonington

Car struck police cruiser during pursuit in southeastern Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A driver has been taken into custody after leading officers on a chase through southeastern Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said they were notified of a vehicle driving erratically on Route 2 in the area of Route 184 in North Stonington. The car was driving slowly and failed to stay in their lane, according to authorities.

Troopers tried to pull the car over, but it fled and engaged officers in pursuit. The driver continued traveling erratically and struck one or more state police cruisers before coming to a stop in Groton.

No injuries have been reported and police said they have arrested the driver, who was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

