Hartford

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

HartfordPolice
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Hartford on Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Hamilton Street and Francis Avenue for a reported hit-and-run crash just before 7 p.m.

Responding officers found a man in his 50s suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are looking for the vehicle involved, which fled the scene. The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

