Norwalk

What to know about road closures amid I-95 closure in Norwalk

NBC Universal, Inc.

Norwalk police are asking people to be patient during the Interstate 95 closure, which has led to several additional road closures.

The highway has been closed since around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when two trucks and a car collided in a fiery crash on I-95 under the Fairfield Avenue overpass.

I-95 North is closed between exits 14 and 15 and I-95 South is closed between exits 16 and 15.

Fortunately, there are no serious injuries, but there is a big impact on traffic.

Norwalk police are stationed at various intersections throughout the city to help alleviate congestion.

Road closures

The following roads have been closed to help detour traffic throughout the city:

  • Fairfield Avenue is closed from Cedar Street to Connecticut Avenue.
  • Cedar Street is closed eastbound from Connecticut Avenue to Fairfield Ave. and is closed in both directions from Fairfield Avenue to Reed Street.
  • Stuart Avenue is closed southbound from Connecticut Avenue. to Reed Street.

More road closures and traffic delays

Find more road closures and traffic delays on the CTRoads.org website here.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
