Car thieves are entering Greenwich homes in search of key fobs: police

Greenwich police are increasing patrols as car thieves target high-end cars and go into houses to get key fobs to steal the vehicles.

Police said there have been several auto thefts between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. over the last several days and the thieves are targeting houses where there are high-end vehicles, especially BMWs.

If the car thieves don’t find the key fob in the vehicle, they are going into residences through unlocked doors and searching for the keys, specifically in mud rooms.

They are asking residents to lock their vehicles as well as the doors of residences, to turn alarms and outside cameras on and report anything suspicious to the police department.

Greenwich police said they have also been setting up extra high-visibility patrols along with detectives who are working an auto theft detail.

Around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Greenwich police tried to stop a suspected auto theft crew, but they could not apprehend them because of the speed at which they were moving, police said.

Greenwich police are also working with other New York and Connecticut agencies to try and identify suspects and take them into custody.