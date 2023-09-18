Carjackers stole Aston Martin from Westport home

Police are looking for the carjackers who assaulted a Westport resident and stole the person’s Aston Martin on Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe the carjackers targeted the victim and followed the person home.

Police officers responded to Bayberry Lane around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

They said the resident pulled into the garage after returning home and two people went into the garage, assaulted the resident, pulled the person from the car and stole the Aston Martin.

The resident suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

Authorities think the carjackers arrived in a dark blue BMW, which was seen leaving the area along with the stolen blue Aston Martin. The two vehicles were last seen heading north on Route 8.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau is investigating and asks anyone with information to call (203)341-6080.

Police also encourage residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 911.