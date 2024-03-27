Milford

Carjacking at rest area on I-95 in Milford under investigation

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A carjacking at a rest area on Interstate 95 in Milford is under investigation on Wednesday morning.

State police said the carjacking happened at the rest area on the northbound side of the highway around 5:40 a.m. It's unclear if a weapon was shown or used.

Troopers have not released any other details about the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

