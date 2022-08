Fire crews said a cat died in a trailer home fire in Milford Friday morning.

Officials were called to the home after getting a report that the rear of the trailer was up in flames.

Firefighters forced the front door open and extinguished the blaze quickly.

A cat passed away as a result of the blaze. The fire is under investigation.