East Hartford police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters cut off at least 27 buses at First Transit/Greater Hartford Transit District.

Someone broke into the fenced-in bus yard on Roberts Street sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to police.

The catalytic converters were cut off the 25 buses and it was later determined that a bus was stolen as well. The bus was later found in New Britain, police said.