Cause of Fire at 2 Homes in East Haven Under Investigation

A fire spread from one East Haven home to another one on Saturday and the cause remains under investigation.

Fire officials said the fire was on Waldo Street and impacted two homes.

Investigators are focused on the outside of the home where authorities said they believe the fire started. It is believed it then spread to the interior.

The fire at the home then spread to a home next door, according to authorities.

It's unclear if the fire is suspicious. Both the fire and the cause remain under investigation.

Five people are currently displaced.

No injuries were reported.

