CCSU Student Killed in Crash in Newtown: Police

A Central Connecticut State University student died in a crash in Newtown early Sunday morning, according to Newtown police.

Police said they responded to a report of a crash at Toddy Hill Road and Quarry Ridge Road at 5:06 a.m. and found 22-year-old Brandon Hensel, of Newtown, on a property on Quarry Ridge Road.

They said he was alone in a Ford Explorer and was transported to Danbury Hospital and he was pronounced dead on Monday.

Police said Hensel was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer, hit a curb, went off the road and hit several objects.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"It is always a tragedy whenever a young person's life ends in a tragic accident such as this, I know that our officers did their best in providing first aid, but to have this outcome it hurts. I know the town will be in mourning for the lost of this young’s man’s life and we pray keep the family in our minds and hearts as they deal with this tragedy," police said in a statement.

"Brandon was a student at Central Connecticut and we have reached out to them to provide whatever support and comfort for Brandon's professors and classmates," police said.

Hensel was a senior in the CCSU Mechanical Engineering program.

Following is the statement CCSU president Zulma Toro sent to the university community:

Dear Central Family,

I have very upsetting news to share about one of our students. Brandon Hensel of Newtown died last night following the injuries he sustained in a one-car crash in his hometown Sunday morning.

Brandon was 22 years old and a senior in our Mechanical Engineering program. We spoke with his mother this morning and offered our heartfelt condolences. As soon as we have additional information about how to support his family and commemorate his life, we will be back in touch.

I am sure you join me in extending my deepest sympathies to Brandon’s family and friends. During such tragedy, we are reminded of just how precious life is and how fleeting it can be.

Students in need of support have been urged to reach out to our Student Counseling Center.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 203-426-5841.