CCSU Students Demand Action Against Sexual Violence on Campus

Central Connecticut State University students held a rally Friday, demanding more action against sexual violence on campus.

“When we all gather together and we are all using our voices together, it is harder to silence us," said Bria Stanely, a student at CCSU.

The student-organized rally was held days after CCSU's president announced a formal investigation into sexual assault allegations made against a student.

"Make no mistake, Central Connecticut State University has a no-tolerance policy—this University does not and will not tolerate any type of sexual misconduct or bullying. We will do everything in our power to ensure our campus is a safe, welcoming environment for all," Zulma R. Toro, CCSU's president, wrote in an email to students Wednesday evening.

According to the university, they launched an investigation as soon as they learned of the allegations.

“I was happy that the school is getting involved and will be a part of the solution instead of totally ignoring it," said Wiktoria Prusaczyk, a CCSU student.

Dr. Kellie Byrd Danso, vice president for student affairs at CCSU, attended Friday's rally.

“We take these matters very seriously. We want all of our students to feel safe and welcome," said Byrd Danso.

The students said they will be watching the university's next steps closely, hoping to see more support and change on campus.

"I hope that today is not just a one and done type of thing," said Stanley.