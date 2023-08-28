CCSU students, including first year, move in

It was a big day at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

On Sunday, first-year students were welcomed to the campus and got to move into their new homes.

The school tells us nearly 1,500 first-year students will live on campus.

Most had quick trips here, with 91 percent from Connecticut.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Others took a little longer to get here.

CCSU says the students represent 19 states, as well as Puerto Rico and 13 countries.

“Last night I didn’t go to bed until 1 in the morning. I was like, "Oh my gosh, do I have this? do I have that that? So it’s anxious but really exciting going into that new chapter, meet new people and do new things,” said Ariana Dallas, a CCSU freshman.

“It’s a huge day. It’s been on our list, on our calendar. We’ve been looking forward to it, getting everything she needs, checking all the boxes. But to be here today we feel very blessed, really thankful. I’m just super proud of her and I know she’s going to do great things,” said Nova Dallas of Hartford.

Now staff from several student offices were on hand to answer questions that students and families might have.

And this is a new experience for a lot of people.

The school says more than half of the incoming class are first-generation college students.

Students have a little time to get to know the campus with classes set to start on Tuesday.