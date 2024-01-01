Celebrating the New Year at First Night Hartford

Thousands turned out to ring in the New Year in Hartford.

First Night featured events for kids of all ages.

Families got to celebrate the New Year a little early with the first of two fireworks shows in Bushnell Park in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

From a dazzling display in the sky to music to get everyone on their feet, families from all over came out to celebrate First Night Hartford 2024.

“We come here every year for the fireworks and all of the festivities. It’s very good,” said Priya Jain of Rocky Hill. “Because it feels festive and so joyful. The lights and the vibe and everything.”

There were lots of family-friendly things to do, from rides on the carousel to free ice skating and skate rentals at Winterfest.

“I’m feeling excited,” said Grayson Johnson of East Hampton.

There was plenty of food with trucks lined up on Trinity Street.

“It’s always a great time. People come from all over. And it’s a place people come to gather,” said Tomorra Williams, from Southern Bell Soul Food.

Williams said this is not only a fun event to work at, but it also helps financially too.

“That’s the good thing about doing these type of events because it’s great for small businesses,” said Williams.

Bringing people together from near and far.

“It’s been a tradition. Usually New Year’s Eve we will go out of state and do something different and fun. So that’s what we decided to do in Connecticut,” said Shereen Miled who was visiting from New Jersey.

Part of the goal of First Night is to help promote the visual and performing arts.