Part of Center Street in Bristol closed due to road hazard

Part of Center Street in Bristol is closed because of a road hazard at the railroad crossing, according to police.

Center Street is closed between North Main Street and Summer Street.

Police said the Department of Public Works is working with CSX/ Pan Am Railways for repairs to have the roadway reopened quickly.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route while the road is closed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Access to the businesses, factories and Prospect Methodist Church is still available on Center Street by Summer Street, police said.