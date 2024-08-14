Crews responding to chemical leak in Windsor Locks

Crews have responded to a chemical leak at a FedEx facility on Old County Circle in Windsor Locks and the Windsor Locks Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

Lt. Paul Cherniack, of the Windsor Locks Police Department, said the police and fire departments got a call around 7:30 a.m. about a possible hazmat situation and learned that a corrosive material was leaking from a tractor-trailer.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area of Old County Road near Old County Circle.

Cherniack said evacuations are underway at nearby businesses.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Mutual aid was called in and fire and police departments from several towns have responded.

A drone is flying over the leak to determine the scope of the leak, Cherniack said.

They said the leak is in an industrial area and there is no threat to the public.

Officials believe there are around 5,000 pounds of two chemicals, but said getting close to the situation is an issue.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.