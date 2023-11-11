Cheshire honors town veterans during high school football game

Recognizing those that served our country. Veterans from the youngest to the oldest in Cheshire were honored at a high school football game on Friday night.

Cheers of support filled the stadium at Cheshire High School. The festivities before the football game honored local veterans.

“The community has been nothing short of supportive and they come out and interact with the veterans,” Jeffrey Falk, commander of the Cheshire VFW, said.

That included the oldest present 103-year-old World War II veteran Florence Bryant.

“They are the greatest generation. Absolutely,” her son David Bryant said.

He appreciated the recognition of his mother’s service as a First Lieutenant in the Army Nursing Corps and her many memorable stories.

“She was sent to the Philippines and her favorite story is that she ran into her brother who was serving in the Philippines as well right after the Battle of Manila,” he said.

Also honored was the youngest person serving in Cheshire, Gianna Esposito who conducted the coin flip. She’s an Army private and proud of the generations before her.

“They did this for us, for our freedom and we have to give back to them,” she said.

Falk, who’s also a Navy veteran said it’s important to remember the service and sacrifices they’ve made.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have our freedom and we would not live in the greatest country in the world,” he said.

He hopes everyone young and old is able to show gratitude to people that served.

“Everybody should honor a veteran’s service and at a minimum, thank them and tomorrow is that day where you can say thank you for your service,” Falk said.