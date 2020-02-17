Cheshire Ice Rink Closed Because of Warmer Temperatures

With schools closed for Presidents Day, you might expect to see families skating at the Greg Schena Memorial Ice Skating Rink in Cheshire.

That was not the case this year. The outdoor skating rink has been closed because of warmer temperatures.

Temperatures are above freezing today, reaching the low 40s at the shore and the mid- to high 40s inland and video of the rink from Monday shows several areas where the ice has melted.

The rink will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. when weather and ice conditions permit.

When it is open, ice skating is free and you must bring your own skates and protective gear.