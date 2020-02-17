Cheshire

Cheshire Ice Rink Closed Because of Warmer Temperatures

Rink closed in Cheshire
NBC Connecticut

With schools closed for Presidents Day, you might expect to see families skating at the Greg Schena Memorial Ice Skating Rink in Cheshire.

That was not the case this year. The outdoor skating rink has been closed because of warmer temperatures.

Temperatures are above freezing today, reaching the low 40s at the shore and the mid- to high 40s inland and video of the rink from Monday shows several areas where the ice has melted.

Local

East Haven 3 hours ago

Grandson Helps Police ID Man Suspected of Stealing Grandmother’s Wallet

Hamden 4 hours ago

149 Guns Turned in During Hamden’s First Ever Gun Buyback Program

The rink will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.  when weather and ice conditions permit.

When it is open, ice skating is free and you must bring your own skates and protective gear.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us