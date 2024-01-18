Cheshire man that stabbed wife to death is sentenced to 27 years in prison

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death during a brutal domestic attack in Cheshire has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The Division of Criminal Justice said Emmanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez, 35, fatally stabbed his wife, Monica Pinto Dominguez, 31 on Sept. 11, 2019.

Police found Dominguez in a pool of blood on the floor of a home on Mountain Road in Cheshire when they responded to the house. They said she had been stabbed as many as 40 times.

Dominguez was transported to the hospital and police said that she died for days later.

Dominguez's husband is facing jail time for murder and risk of injury to a child, officials said.

The victim's two children were inside the home at the time of the assault - an 11-year-old boy who called 911 and a girl who is almost 2 years old, according to court papers.

The court document also say that police who responded saw several knives and a lot of blood at the scene.

Monica Dominguez had several cuts on her throat, but she was able to tell paramedics, “he tried to kill me and, “he say, I cheated on him,” referring to VillaGomez.

An autopsy revealed between 30 and 40 stab wounds, including two long wounds to Dominguez's neck. She also had sharp wounds to her head, torso and hands.

Dominguez's family witnessed Dominguez-VillaGomez's sentencing from Portugal, where they live.