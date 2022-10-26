Chevy Chase to Host Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Foxwoods

Fans and holiday movie lovers can get into the holiday spirit with Clark Griswold himself at a screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Foxwoods.

Chevy Chase is hosting the screening at the Great Cedar Showroom on Saturday, December 3 at 8 a.m. It is open to fans, guests and holiday movie lovers.

After the movie, there will be a question and answer session with Chase. He is expected to talk more about the movie and answer questions from the audience.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $200. They are available for purchase starting on October 28.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

You can find more information about the tickets and event here.