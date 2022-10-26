Chevy Chase to Host Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Foxwoods

Fans and holiday movie lovers can get into the holiday spirit with Clark Griswold himself at a screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Foxwoods.
Chevy Chase is hosting the screening at the Great Cedar Showroom on Saturday, December 3 at 8 a.m. It is open to fans, guests and holiday movie lovers.
After the movie, there will be a question and answer session with Chase. He is expected to talk more about the movie and answer questions from the audience.
Ticket prices range from $40 to $200. They are available for purchase starting on October 28.
You can find more information about the tickets and event here.