Child dead after being hit by car in Danbury parking lot

A child has died after being struck by a car in a parking lot in Danbury Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police department said they were called to a home on Shelter Rock Road at about 2 p.m. for a reported accident involving a child.

Responding officers learned that the child was hit by a car in a condo complex parking lot during what appears to be an accident. They were taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities said they are not releasing the names of those involved out of respect for the family.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Danbury Public Schools about the incident but has not yet heard back.

The police department's accident investigation and special victims unit is investigating. No additional information was immediately available.