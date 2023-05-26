Child in East Granby Found Package With Possible Drugs on School Bus: Police

State police are investigating after a child in East Granby picked up a package believed to contain drugs while riding on a school bus.

State police said the superintendent of East Granby Schools contacted them just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday after a parent found a suspicious package in their child’s possession and contacted the school principal, who then advised the superintendent.

State troopers examined the package and suspected it was narcotics that the child picked up while riding on a school bus, state police said.

They do not believe the child knew what was in the package.

State police expect to investigate throughout the day.

Check back for updates.