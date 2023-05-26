east granby

Child in East Granby Found Package With Possible Drugs on School Bus: Police

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police are investigating after a child in East Granby picked up a package believed to contain drugs while riding on a school bus.  

State police said the superintendent of East Granby Schools contacted them just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday after a parent found a suspicious package in their child’s possession and contacted the school principal, who then advised the superintendent.

State troopers examined the package and suspected it was narcotics that the child picked up while riding on a school bus, state police said.

They do not believe the child knew what was in the package.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

State police expect to investigate throughout the day.

Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

east granby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us