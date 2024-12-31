Manchester

Two children, adult rescued after going through ice of backyard pond in Manchester

Two children and an adult were were rescued from a small backyard pond in Manchester after going through the ice on Tuesday, according to fire officials. All three, as well as three first responders were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It happened on Hackmatack Street on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a pretty quick turnaround, a scary thing this time of year. You have warm days and cold days, you think it’s safe, the ice is always tricky. In this particular case, unfortunately went through, but fortunately we had the responders ready to come help them. The guys did a great job today,” Manchester Fire Chief Dan French said.

“They wandered out onto a part that wasn’t as thick as they thought, and would up through and weren’t able to self-rescue,” he added.

The fire chief said all three are expected to be OK.

Two police officers and a firefighter were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

