Choate Rosemary Hall Employee Fired Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

An employee at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford has been fired after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a former student.

School officials said the alleged incident happened while the student was enrolled at Choate. Julie Oxborough-Yankus' employment was terminated after being placed of administrative leave.

Choate received a report of the misconduct and notified state and local authorities. The school said they conducted a third-party investigation into the allegations.

During the investigation, officials received new information regarding more allegations of sexual misconduct. Officials said all of the claims pertaining to Oxborough-Yankus happened many years ago.

Investigators ultimately concluded that there is sufficient and credible information to support the misconduct allegations against more than one student. Because of this, she was fired.

"As our actions and past communications make clear, the safety of all members of our community is our highest priority, and we have no tolerance for inappropriate conduct by adults in our community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a safe and supportive campus environment and to make student wellbeing paramount in all that we do," Choate said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Choate's investigator at 860-604-7011 or by email at frank.rudewicz@claconnect.com.

Choate is a private boarding school for students in grades 9 through 12.