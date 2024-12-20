Church service offers comfort, solace for people grieving during the holidays

Dealing with grief during a time when many are celebrating. A church in Rocky Hill is offering a Blue Christmas service for anyone dealing with a loss and may be feeling pain instead of joy during the holidays.

“It’s like a retreat. A place where you can feel grief,” Betsy Bostwick, of Rocky Hill, said.

The church sanctuary is a place of solace for Bostwick during the holidays. It’s a painful time for her lately after losing a close friend and her own father.

“It’s been hard, especially with my dad because Christmas was always our holiday,” she said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Finding time to grieve is hard, but Bostwick was able to do just that, by attending a Blue Christmas service at Rocky Hill United Methodist Church.

“Be with people. Be with the community of people who understand or may understand what you’re going through,” Bostwick said.

Pastor Robert Knebel said the service has been offered for eight years and involves carols and moments of reflection. It’s meant for people who may feel empty after a difficult loss, whether it’s a job or a loved one.

“This service is intended to kind of fill that hole that a person feels in their heart,” he said.

Knebel said around 40 people have shown up to Blue Christmas services in past years, where they’re able to be in the company of people going through similar loss or could provide comfort.

“This service is an opportunity to do that and provides that hope and hospitality,” he said.

That hope is something Bostwick is hanging onto this holiday season as she copes with grief and is encouraging others to find a service like this near them if they’re feeling the same way.

“I’m not alone. I’m with people,” she said.