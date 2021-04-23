City of East Hartford to Hire 2 Blight Inspectors, Implement Fees

The city of East Hartford is planning to hire two blight inspectors who will be able to fine residents with piled debris and unkempt yards.
Mayor Marcia Leclerc said the two officers will work part-time, 20 hours a week. The inspectors will have the responsibility of "augmenting identification, documentation and daily fining."
The mayor said many of the issues the city is seeing are related to tall grass in the summer, parking on front lawns, brush and accumulation of debris in yards.
Local
The city spent the past year rewriting their blight ordinances which can be seen here.
The inspectors will be able to implement certain fees to residents. The fees are listed below:
- Unsafe structural conditions: $100
- Unsafe equipment: $100
- Unfit for human occupancy: $100
- Unlawful structure: $100
- Dangerous structure or premises: $100
- Exterior deterioration: $100
- Exterior structure: $100
- Interior structure: $100
- Competent serve-ability: $100
- Handrails and guardrails: $100
- Rubbish and garbage: $100
- Infestation: $100
- All other violations of the code: $100
Those who fill the two positions will be expected to address off hour follow-up of identified properties, Leclerc said.