blighted properties

City of East Hartford to Hire 2 Blight Inspectors, Implement Fees

NBC Connecticut

The city of East Hartford is planning to hire two blight inspectors who will be able to fine residents with piled debris and unkempt yards.

Mayor Marcia Leclerc said the two officers will work part-time, 20 hours a week. The inspectors will have the responsibility of "augmenting identification, documentation and daily fining."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The mayor said many of the issues the city is seeing are related to tall grass in the summer, parking on front lawns, brush and accumulation of debris in yards.

Local

smillow cancer hospital 31 mins ago

Yale Smillow Cancer Hospital Reports Software Issues

coronavirus in prisons 46 mins ago

Nearly 40% of Danbury FCI Inmates Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

The city spent the past year rewriting their blight ordinances which can be seen here.

The inspectors will be able to implement certain fees to residents. The fees are listed below:

  • Unsafe structural conditions: $100
  • Unsafe equipment: $100
  • Unfit for human occupancy: $100
  • Unlawful structure: $100
  • Dangerous structure or premises: $100
  • Exterior deterioration: $100
  • Exterior structure: $100
  • Interior structure: $100
  • Competent serve-ability: $100
  • Handrails and guardrails: $100
  • Rubbish and garbage: $100
  • Infestation: $100
  • All other violations of the code: $100

Those who fill the two positions will be expected to address off hour follow-up of identified properties, Leclerc said.

This article tagged under:

blighted propertiesEAST HARTFORDblightblight inspectors
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us