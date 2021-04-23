City of East Hartford to Hire 2 Blight Inspectors, Implement Fees

The city of East Hartford is planning to hire two blight inspectors who will be able to fine residents with piled debris and unkempt yards.

Mayor Marcia Leclerc said the two officers will work part-time, 20 hours a week. The inspectors will have the responsibility of "augmenting identification, documentation and daily fining."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The mayor said many of the issues the city is seeing are related to tall grass in the summer, parking on front lawns, brush and accumulation of debris in yards.

The city spent the past year rewriting their blight ordinances which can be seen here.

The inspectors will be able to implement certain fees to residents. The fees are listed below:

Unsafe structural conditions: $100

Unsafe equipment: $100

Unfit for human occupancy: $100

Unlawful structure: $100

Dangerous structure or premises: $100

Exterior deterioration: $100

Exterior structure: $100

Interior structure: $100

Competent serve-ability: $100

Handrails and guardrails: $100

Rubbish and garbage: $100

Infestation: $100

All other violations of the code: $100

Those who fill the two positions will be expected to address off hour follow-up of identified properties, Leclerc said.