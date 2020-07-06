City Officials Remove Christopher Columbus Statue in Bridgeport

City officials said they have removed the Christopher Columbus statue at Seaside Park in Bridgeport out of an abundance of caution.

Officials say they placed the statue in storage in an attempt to preserve the historic artifact, respond to modern-day sensitivities and protect the public.

"We recognize, value, celebrate and support all cultures and ethnicities in our city and we need to continue to do so with respect and understanding," Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said.

Community leaders of all cultures and ethnicities are talking about ways to continue to honor and recognize each other's heritage within the city of Bridgeport in a way that is peaceful, educational and supportive to all, officials said.

The future of the statue is unknown at this time, city officials said.