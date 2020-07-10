“Clear The Shelters” Becoming Virtual Adoption and Donation Drive in August

NEW YORK – (July 1, 2020) – NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations (NBC and Telemundo owned stations) today announced that its Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign will run from August 1 to August 31. To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, the stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues. This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations present their popular pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

“As communities all across the country continue to practice social distancing, this year’s Clear The Shelters campaign will allow individuals to find their perfect pet through virtual platforms. Our partners WeRescue and 24PetWatch have great web and online tools that make it easy to find a pet and navigate the pet adoption process with shelters,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “If adopting a pet is not possible right now, our partners at GreaterGood.org have a great website where anyone can donate to shelters/rescues to help them continue their great work. We are excited for our NBC and Telemundo stations to present another memorable Clear The Shelters campaign this August.”

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters. Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org. In addition, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.

“From the beginning, the goal of the WeRescue app has been to help more people rescue the love of their lives at a nearby pet shelter. The app does this by making available over 70 filters to allow adopters to be very specific about the pet which will match their lifestyle. We are thrilled to once again partner with NBC and Telemundo owned stations for their month-long Clear The Shelters event, to make it easy for anyone to browse the pet listings in our app, pre-apply with a shelter before their visit, and find the right pet for them,” added Mark Wade, Founder and CEO, WeRescue.

"GreaterGood.org is proud to partner again with NBC and Telemundo owned stations for their Clear The Shelters campaign to help thousands of homeless pets find loving homes across the U.S.," said Liz Baker, CEO for GreaterGood.org. "This year’s ‘Adopt & Donate’ focus will give animal welfare advocates the tools they need to save lives in two ways – by adopting a new furry family member, and by financially supporting animal shelters who need help now more than ever.”

“We are proud to do our part to help shelters bring pet families together, in-person or virtually,” said Michelle Cole, 24PetWatch Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

Total funds donated to shelters/rescues and the total number of pets adopted from virtual platforms and any in-person adoption events will be announced by the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations after August 31. Local stations working in partnership with their shelters/rescues may hold live events throughout August, if local conditions allow. Check ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal’s TV stations (NBC and Telemundo owned stations), plus affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events. NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 410,000 pets finding new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com, DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations and subsidiary digital businesses serving 30 markets, a regional news network, multicast networks COZI TV and TeleXitos, and LX, the division’s new TV/streaming network that serves adults 18-45, a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company. The local TV stations can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico and produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

