Everything you need to know about Clear The Shelters in Conn.

NBC and Telemundo stations are teaming up with animal shelters across the country to find loving homes for pets in need for Clear The Shelters.

Clear The Shelters is a pet adoption and donation campaign and runs through the month of August. This year marks its ninth consecutive year.

Nationwide, Clear The Shelters events have helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since 2015.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are partnering with the Connecticut Humane Society for Clear The Shelters.

The Connecticut Humane Society has locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport.

Adoptions take place from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. If you need an appointment, you can call (800) 452-0114.

PHOTOS: Meet the pets looking for homes in Connecticut for Clear the Shelters

Once you find a pet you are interested in, you can visit the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington, Waterford or Westport.

During the visit, you will fill out an adoption questionnaire for the pet you are interested in. The questionnaires will be considered in the order they are received.

If you choose to move forward with an adoption counseling session, an adoption counselor will talk with you about what you are looking for, the animal you are interested in and details about the pet. You will also be able to meet the pet.

If you and the pet are a match, you will complete the adoption paperwork, review the contract and documents and head home with your new pet.

If the pet you are interested in is not a fit for you, adoption counselors can help find other pets that may be a better match.

All pets adopted from the Connecticut Humane Society have been seen by a veterinary team, have a medical record, are current on age-appropriate vaccines and are current on parasite preventatives. Cats and dogs are also microchipped.

Adoption information and fees

Applications are only accepted for pets that are currently available. No wait lists are available for any type of pet.

General inquiry applications are not accepted.

All regular adoption fees and processes will apply during Clear The Shelters.

Canines Puppies up to six months: $445 Dogs 7-12 months old: $275 Dogs 1-7 years old: $150 Dogs over 8 years old: $100

Felines Kittens up to six months: $300 Cats 7-12 months old: $200 Cats 1-7 years old: $140 Cats over 8 years old: $80

Small animals Hamsters, mice and rats: $10 Guinea pigs: $25 Rabbits: $35 Ferrets: $70 Chinchillas: $100

Birds Finches: $5 Doves: $15 Parakeets: $15 Lovebirds (in pairs): $50 Cockatiels: $40 Exotic types: market



WeRescue is an app that makes it easier to help you find the perfect pet to adopt. Users can browse adoptable pets in your area by breed, gender, size and other factors.

The app has a dedicated tab for Clear the Shelters and allows users to search by zip code to find participating rescue organizations closest to you.

Users can browse adoptable pets nearby by breed, gender, size and other factors. In the app, users can submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to the shelters.

The WeRescue app can be downloaded for all iPhone and iPad devices running version iOS 15.0 and above here.

Show off your new furry family member

We want to see your new furry family member! Share pictures of the pet you adopted during Clear The Shelters with us!

You can upload your photo on our website here or you can email the photo to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.

Tag us in your photos on social media with @NBCConnecticut.