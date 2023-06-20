Climate change could be leading to more poison ivy in Connecticut

Poison ivy is something you’ll want to avoid, but according to some experts, it could be getting more difficult to do that.

Horticultural experts say a change in climate could be making it more prevalent. That’s not good news for someone like Jose Quinones who is allergic to the plant and knows all too well the consequences of a poison ivy rash.

“I’ve had it on the ankles, arms, sometimes even on my torso,” he said.

So, before biking with his daughter, he gave her some sage advice.

“The saying, leaves of three, leave it be,” Quinones said.

That distinct trio of shinny green leaves is distinct and a health nuisance that could be finding more suitable growing conditions. According to UConn Professor Mark Brand, a possible change in climate could be helping it spread. One reason is higher levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

“Plants use [carbon dioxide] to build sugars through photosynthesis,” Brand said.

Brand says studies have shown that higher CO2 levels have helped poison ivy grow larger leaves, making it easier to come in contact with and has allowed the plant’s oils to be more toxic.

Another factor has been dying trees, specifically ash trees which have been attached by the Emerald ash borer.

“That insect has decimated the ash populations in extremely rapid fashion,” said Brand.

With fewer trees, plants like poison ivy are now thriving in less shaded areas.

“The poison ivy that was just kind of percolating along the forest floor suddenly gets lots of light,” Brand said. “It helps its photosynthesis, and the plants take off.”

Inevitably, many who are allergic will be affected by the plant, which has toxic oils on every part of it.

“It’s on the root, the stem and on the leaves,” said Dr. Philip Kerr, UConn Health’s chief of dermatology.

If exposed, Kerr says people should immediately wash with soap and water. If a rash begins, he says it’s important to treat with an over the counter or prescription cortisone, and not necessarily calamine lotion.

“Calamine lotion is okay, and it helps with the itch a little bit, but it doesn’t really get to the inflammation very well,” he said.

If you do get a rash, Kerr says to pay very close attention that it doesn’t turn yellow and get crusted. That could be a sign of infection, in which case antibiotics could be needed.