Closure of Christmas Tree Shops prompts big sales. Here's what to know

Shoppers can expect up to 50% off at Connecticut Christmas Tree Shops as the company prepares to liquidate its remaining stores.

The New England chain is shutting down all four locations in Connecticut— in Danbury, Manchester, Orange and Waterford, according to Hilco Merchant Resources, the company that is managing the liquidation.

During the going-out-of-business sales, savvy shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off all merchandise, from housewares and furniture to food and drinks.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The stores will introduce new merchandise throughout the sale. Customers can also stock up for Christmas with half-off all holiday items.

The Christmas Tree Shop liquidation comes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in May. The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond sold them in 2020.