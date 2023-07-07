Christmas Tree Shops

Closure of Christmas Tree Shops prompts big sales. Here's what to know

The Massachusetts-based company is closing all four stores in Connecticut.

By Katie Langley

Christmas Tree Shops 722
FILE

Shoppers can expect up to 50% off at Connecticut Christmas Tree Shops as the company prepares to liquidate its remaining stores.

The New England chain is shutting down all four locations in Connecticut— in Danbury, Manchester, Orange and Waterford, according to Hilco Merchant Resources, the company that is managing the liquidation.

During the going-out-of-business sales, savvy shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 50% off all merchandise, from housewares and furniture to food and drinks.

Going out of business sales begin at all Christmas Tree Shops
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The stores will introduce new merchandise throughout the sale. Customers can also stock up for Christmas with half-off all holiday items.

The Christmas Tree Shop liquidation comes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in May. The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond sold them in 2020.

This article tagged under:

Christmas Tree Shops
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us