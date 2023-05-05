Christmas Tree Shops — the Beloved New England Chain —to File for Bankruptcy: Report

The Christmas Tree Shops — the beloved local retail chain — is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as this weekend, according to the Wall Street Journal.

If you've lived in New England long enough, you know that Christmas Tree Shops is a staple. From kitchen gadgets, to outdoor furniture, toys and even food, the popular Middleboro-based store is reportedly in some financial trouble.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Christmas Tree Shops — which started on Cape Cod in the 1950s — has hired a Boston-based law firm to prepare for the bankruptcy filing.

The retailer will be closing more stores, in addition to the locations it announced it would close last September.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The chain has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond sold them in 2020.

There are four Christmas Tree Shops stores in Connecticut.

Shoppers are saddened to hear the news.

"I mean what are you going to do," one shopper said. "This is the way the world operates it’s not like back in the 70’s when they were there, they’re not going nowhere, things change.”

"We were just shocked by how little customers were in there, so we were kind of like, sad," another shopper said.

It's unclear how the potential bankruptcy will impact all of its stores. There are 15 locations in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire.