Thanksgiving Travel Forecast and Possible Wintry Weather This Weekend

Thanksgiving travel looks OK for today and tomorrow, but it could be tricky coming home over the weekend.

Light scattered showers will arrive this afternoon and evening, but shouldn't cause too much trouble on the road.

Wind will pick up tomorrow for Thanksgiving, but the holiday will be dry.

Our First Alert meteorologists are watching a more substantial storm Sunday into Monday that has the potential to bring wet, and possibly wintry, weather that could impact your return travel plans.

It is still too soon to determine the exact timing and track, which would will help determine the impact.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest on the roads, and police will have extra patrols looking out for unsafe drivers.

Bradley International Airport reminds travelers that Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be its busiest travel days of the year. Make sure to leave yourself extra time, especially if traveling in slippery conditions.