Coast Guard Academy celebrates commencement for class of 2024

The 143rd class has graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London. This was the class that started in the fall of 2020, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am kind of sad, we were lining up and someone was already crying,” said Mia Becker, whose family came all the way from Cleveland, Ohio to watch her graduate.

Becker said she was proud to be a part of the class of 2024. She said it’s a smaller class than is typical for the academy, because of the pandemic. They lost cadets following their first year in 2020, as the pandemic pressed on.

“The people that stayed, it really made us closer together so very close,” Becker said.

The pandemic and its impact continued to come up as speakers took the podium. Coast Guard command staff commended the class for their resiliency and willingness to overcome adversity.

“You are embarking on a truly noble calling of service to the American people, and you will each be called to serve in ways you only have yet to imagine,” Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan said. “This comes with a little trepidation I know, but you should be excited and confident you are prepared well you are prepared for the challenges ahead.”

The ceremonies keynote speaker, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, offered considerable praise for the class of 2024.

“Perhaps you are the most tested and resilient of the 142 classes that came before you,” Mayorkas said.

He also reiterated themes of the other speakers, to be kind, work hard and lean on fellow graduates and members of the Coast Guard as they take on new assignments around the world.

"The Coast Guard is not just an organization, it is a family, representing with honor the institution you will now lead,” he said.

The Coast Guard noted this class has the highest percentage of female graduates of any class to come through the academy at almost 42%. This class also had the highest percentage (5.68%) and highest number (13) of Asian female graduates of any class.

The class also maintained five international students as part of this class, from countries including Guyana, Honduras, the Philippines, Jordan and the Dominican Republic.

There were also 14 graduates from right here in Connecticut, including Kai Wismar from Simsbury. He said being close to home is a big plus, but there was an even bigger reason he felt at home, right from his first day.

“Even better than being close to home was having an older brother here,” Wismar said.

His older brother graduated from the academy a few years ago and had a chance to tell Kai how proud he was when the ceremony concluded.

His dad, Eric, also beaming when the two were reunited.

“Certainly, Coast Guard is fantastic,” Aric Wismar said when asked if he was proud of what his son accomplished.

Aric was at a loss for words to describe how he was feeling, now having two sons that have gone through the Coast Guard Academy.

“I can’t express it, it’s unbelievable,” Wismar said.

Now, Wismar will head to Newport, Rhode Island, but not before taking a chance to think about the four years that got him to this point.

“There is so much to reflect on,” he said.