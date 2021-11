A collision involving a pedestrian has closed Interstate 95 north in Waterford on Monday morning.

Authorities said a vehicle and a pedestrian collided around 2:15 a.m. Investigators did not release any details on the extent of any injuries.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 82 and 82A.

There's no word on when the highway may reopen.