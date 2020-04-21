Columbia Dental to Pass Out Free Face Masks in Manchester Wednesday

Columbia Dental will be passing out free face masks at its Manchester location Wednesday to help the public adhere to new rules set by the governor.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot at 483 Middle Turnpike West.

Masks will be available to anyone who comes, not just patients. There will be a limit of four masks per car, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed an executive order mandating that Connecticut residents wear a face mask in public when they cannot adequately social distance. The order went into effect Monday.

"Dr. Abbas Mohammadi and his team at Columbia Dental realize that it is difficult to maintain social distance in a dental practice, and we therefore assume all of our patients will follow this new rule," a Facebook post on the company's page reads.