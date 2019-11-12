Commercial Truck Hits Overpass on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk

merritt crash 3 111219
Connecticut State Police

A commercial truck is going to be cited after hitting an overpass on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk on Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said the commercial truck was carrying furniture when it hit the West Rocks Road overpass on the northbound side of the Merritt Parkway near exit 40.

In photos provided by police, the back part of the truck can be seen damaged from the collision.

Local

investigation 6 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

new haven 7 hours ago

New Haven Students Continue to Support Detained Classmate

State police remind drivers that commercial vehicles and trucks are not allowed on the Merritt Parkway. For more details, click here.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us