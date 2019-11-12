Commercial Truck Hits Overpass on Merritt Parkway in Norwalk

A commercial truck is going to be cited after hitting an overpass on the Merritt Parkway in Norwalk on Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers said the commercial truck was carrying furniture when it hit the West Rocks Road overpass on the northbound side of the Merritt Parkway near exit 40.

In photos provided by police, the back part of the truck can be seen damaged from the collision.

State police remind drivers that commercial vehicles and trucks are not allowed on the Merritt Parkway. For more details, click here.