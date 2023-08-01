Community art project ‘snakes' through Fairfield park

Something new is slithering through Fairfield's Riverside Park.

In an initiative from Fairfield Parks and Recreation, residents have placed tons of hand-decorated rocks alongside the walking trail.

The project has been dubbed Rocco the Rock Snake.

Currently, Rocco is about 1,500 rocks long and growing. The painted rocks feature uplifting messages, fun drawings and interesting designs.

Recreation Manager Chelsea Seres said the department's interns came up with the idea for Rocco in June after seeing other towns post their rock snakes on Facebook.

Seres said the snake will remain in the park until Labor Day weekend, when he will enter "hibernation" for the season.

To get involved, design your own rock and add it to Rocco. Snap a photo and make sure to tag Fairfield Parks and Recreation on Instagram and Facebook.

There's a similar project in the town of Berlin the outside the local library.