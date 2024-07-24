Avon

Community comes together to fund surgery for dog thrown from moving vehicle in Avon

By Cat Murphy

Town of Avon Animal Control

A dog suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a moving vehicle in Avon on Tuesday afternoon.

Avon animal control officials said the dog was thrown from a vehicle on Route 44 in the area of Petco and Puerto Vallarta at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The dog — a 1-year-old Lhasa Apso puppy that authorities have begun calling "Amelia Airheart" — broke her pelvis in four places, officials said.

According to animal control, surgically repairing Amelia Airheart's injuries will cost between $5,000 and $6,000.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but I’m going to do all I can to try to save this girl‘s life," authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. "She deserved better and never asked for anything but love."

Although the dog was put on pain medication and is "resting comfortably," animal control officials said a "surgery decision must be made by morning."

Local

Bethany 16 mins ago

Parents confront Bethany leaders amid sexual assault case involving kids

Bethany 24 mins ago

Special meeting held in Bethany after former town employee charged with sexually assaulting girls

Within hours, the community began coming together to help fund Amelia Airheart's surgery.

As of Tuesday night, animal control officials said the dog's surgery is "close" to being fully funded.

"'Amelia Airheart' is getting her surgery!" officials said.

Anyone looking to make a donation can make a check out to Avon Pet Pantry or bring cash to 11 Arch Road in Avon.

This article tagged under:

Avon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us