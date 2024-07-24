Community comes together to fund surgery for dog thrown from moving vehicle in Avon

A dog suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a moving vehicle in Avon on Tuesday afternoon.

Avon animal control officials said the dog was thrown from a vehicle on Route 44 in the area of Petco and Puerto Vallarta at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The dog — a 1-year-old Lhasa Apso puppy that authorities have begun calling "Amelia Airheart" — broke her pelvis in four places, officials said.

According to animal control, surgically repairing Amelia Airheart's injuries will cost between $5,000 and $6,000.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but I’m going to do all I can to try to save this girl‘s life," authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. "She deserved better and never asked for anything but love."

Although the dog was put on pain medication and is "resting comfortably," animal control officials said a "surgery decision must be made by morning."

Within hours, the community began coming together to help fund Amelia Airheart's surgery.

As of Tuesday night, animal control officials said the dog's surgery is "close" to being fully funded.

"'Amelia Airheart' is getting her surgery!" officials said.

Anyone looking to make a donation can make a check out to Avon Pet Pantry or bring cash to 11 Arch Road in Avon.