Community Gathers to Mourn After Bodies of Missing Teens Found in Farmington River

There was an emotional vigil near the Farmington River Monday night after the bodies of two missing teens were recovered.

“It’s heartbreaking," Tina Cherry of Bristol said.

Dozens came out to remember 17-year-old Anthony Nagore – who is from out of state - and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer of Plainville.

“He was a really good kid," Matthew Cavaliere of Plainville said. “He supported me through in and out all that.”

Friends and the boys’ families received the devastating news the bodies of the two teens had been found on the river near the Burlington – Farmington town line Monday afternoon.

“I was kind of hoping and praying that the kids were kind of just hanging on for somebody to come get them because there are stories about that. But unfortunately it ended very badly, and I’m sorry," Cherry said.

Searchers say they were discovered about a mile downstream from where it’s believed they entered the river on Thursday.

Anyone who was planning on heading to the Farmington River today is urged to be cautious. Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police warn that water levels are expected to rise quickly this morning and the currents will be strong even though the water looks calm.

“I just want to say that our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers go out to the family members," Capt. Keith Williams of the DEEP Environmental Conservation Police said.

Williams said crews had to search from land Monday because the water conditions are so dangerous right now.

Those conditions – along with storms – had complicated the search and recovery effort over the last several days, even halting it at points.

On a hunch Mondaycrews moved downriver, eventually spotting the two about 40 yards apart.

“It's not easy for law enforcement. It’s not easy for first responders, anybody out searching whoever that may have found these two individuals. It’s definitely heart-wrenching," Williams said.

Williams said with the high water level right now currents can be deceivingly strong.

They and others hope everyone is careful.

“Nobody thinks of the dangers of the river especially when it’s this high," Cherry said.

DEEP warns the river and others are expected to remain dangerous at least through this week.

The families have requested privacy to grieve.