Community Lemonade Stand to Be Held to Support Marlborough Assault Victim

As Connecticut State Police continue to investigate an abduction and assault last weekend, the community is once again coming together to help the 64-year-old victim.

They're planning to hold a lemonade stand Sunday on Planeta Road. All of the proceeds will help the woman who police say was taken from a Big Y parking lot on Route 66 last Sunday.

Two men approached the woman and demanded money before throwing her in the backseat of her own vehicle. The men then showed a handgun, put a bag over her head and hit her in the face multiple times, according to police.

Earlier this week, the Marlborough community came together came together to donate, make meals and offer their support.

The organizer of the lemonade stand says she wants to brighten the woman's darkest days. She's creating a sunshine box for her and anyone who attends can drop off anything yellow to add to it. This can include items such as candles, lotions, body wash, bubble bath, candy, warm socks or anything you can think of.

Attendees are also welcome to drop off homemade cards, gift cards and notes.

The lemonade stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cups of lemonade can be purchased for $1.