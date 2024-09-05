Concerning comment between students led to lockdown at Windsor High School

Windsor High School was placed in a Code Red lockdown Thursday due to a reported threat involving a student.

The school was locked down around 12:10 p.m., according to a letter sent to the school community by superintendent Dr. Terrell Hill.

The Code Red lockdown means everyone in the building secures in place, lights are turned off, and everyone stays away from windows.

It was initiated after a student heard a concerning comment between two other students and reported it to a teacher, Hill said.

The teacher notified the school resource officer, who then notified school administrators and Windsor police.

Windsor officers located the students involved and determined neither had any weapons on them, and there were no weapons in the building, according to Hill.

After that, the school switched to Code Yellow, which allows for normal teaching and indoor activities only.

It is unclear if the students involved are being disciplined.