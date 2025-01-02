Concerts coming to Connecticut in 2025

Lots of great musical acts are coming to Connecticut in 2025. Here’s a look at some of the shows happening between January and April.

January

Jan. 18: Boyz II Men, Mohegan Sun Arena, 8 p.m.

The R&B band known for hits including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “Motownphilly” and many others is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena.

Jan. 24, Randy Houser, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

Randy Houser and opening act Nick Bosse will perform in the Great Cedar Showroom.

Jan. 25: The Isley Brothers and The Spinners, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

Legendary R&B and soul performers, The Isley Brothers, known for hits including “Shout,” “It’s Your thing” and many more, will be at Foxwoods with The Spinners, of “I’ll Be Around” and “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” fame.

Jan. 31: Vince Neil and Ace Frehley, Mohegan Sun Arena, 8 p.m.

Vince Neil, the front man of Mötley Crüe, and Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley, who was also the original lead guitarist of the band, are touring together.

February

Feb. 6: Cole Swindell, Mohegan Sun Arena, 7:30 p.m.

The country music artist is known for hits including “Single Saturday Night,” “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” and more.

Feb. 7: Bret Michael with Mark McGrath, Mohegan Sun Arena, 8 p.m.

Bret Michael, of Poison,” is known fir hits including Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin ’But A Good Time,” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

Connecticut native Mark McGrath gained national fame as the lead singer or “Sugar Ray.”

Feb. 14: Kelsea Ballerini, Mohegan Sun Arena, 7 p.m.

Kelsea Ballerini will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on Valentine’s Day with special guests Ashe and MaRynn Taylor.

Feb. 15: Jonny Mathis, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

Feb. 22: Billy Joel, Mohegan Sun Arena, 8 p.m.

The legendary musician is responsible for many, many hits that are too numerous to mention, is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Broadway musical “Movin’ Out” is based on his music.

March

March 13: Dropkick Murphys, Mohegan Sun Arena, 7 p.m.

The Boston-based Dropkick Murphys are coming to Connecticut for the St. Patrick’s Day 2025 Tour with special guests The Menzingers and Teenage Bottlerocket.

March 14: Rascal Flatts, Mohegan Sun Arena, 8 p.m.

Rascal Flatts Life is a Highway Tour is coming to Connecticut with special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.

March 21: Blake Shelton, Mohegan Sun Arena, 7 p.m.

Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2025 tour is coming to Connecticut with special guest Emily Ann Roberts, with special appearances by Craig Morgan, Deana Carter and Trace Adkins.

March 21: Lee Brice, Toyota Oakdale, 8 p.m.

March 28: Reba McEntire, Mohegan Sun Arena, 8 p.m.

March 28: Grand Funk Railroad, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

March 29: Carly Pearce, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

April

April 4: Dylan Scott, Toyota Oakdale, 7:30 p.m.

April 5: Night Ranger, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

April 12: Heart, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

April 19: Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

April 26: The Temptations and The Four Tops, Foxwoods, 8 p.m.

The Temptations are known for “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone."

The Four Tops are known for “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself” and “It’s the Same Old Song.”

This list will be updated with more concerts coming to the state.