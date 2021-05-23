sir paul mccartney

Conn. Chef Cooks for Sir Paul McCartney

Tyler Anderson

A Connecticut chef had the honor of cooking for Sir Paul McCartney this weekend.

Chef Tyler Anderson is known for being the chef at Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury and said he can't divulge exactly where he had the honor of cooking for McCartney due to security concerns, but it was somewhere in Connecticut.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In a photo posted on Anderson's Facebook page, Anderson can be seen smiling and holding a thumbs up with McCartney next to him, smiling and holding chocolate cake and ice cream.

Local

Covid-19 Vaccine 1 hour ago

‘You Choose' Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Being Held in Old Saybrook

Bridgeport Hospital 2 hours ago

New Haven Firefighter Injured in House Fire to be Released From Hospital Today

McCartney is best known as being a vocalist and bassist for the Beatles.

This article tagged under:

sir paul mccartneychef tyler anderson
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us