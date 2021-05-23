Conn. Chef Cooks for Sir Paul McCartney

A Connecticut chef had the honor of cooking for Sir Paul McCartney this weekend.

Chef Tyler Anderson is known for being the chef at Millwright's Restaurant and Tavern in Simsbury and said he can't divulge exactly where he had the honor of cooking for McCartney due to security concerns, but it was somewhere in Connecticut.

In a photo posted on Anderson's Facebook page, Anderson can be seen smiling and holding a thumbs up with McCartney next to him, smiling and holding chocolate cake and ice cream.

McCartney is best known as being a vocalist and bassist for the Beatles.